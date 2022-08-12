LaRose Says 11 Were Registered to Vote Illegally

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secretary of State's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A list of the names of a handful of Ohio voters who the Secretary of State’s office says registered illegally has been handed over to the Attorney General’s office for possible prosecution.

Secretary Frank LaRose says ten non-citizens registered illegally and did not cancel their voter registration despite being notified.

Also, another non-citizen may have voted illegally.

Still to come: results of an investigation into those who may have voted in more than one state.