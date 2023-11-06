Last -30- for Louisville Newspaper
November 6, 2023 8:38AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime local newspaper has closed up shop.
The Louisville Herald which had been in business for 136 years announced on their website that they are no longer producing a virtual newspaper.
A print edition of the paper owned by Frank and Jackie Clapper was shut down in June.
The Local News Initiative at Northwestern University says an average of more than two newspapers per week cease publication.