News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Last -30- for Louisville Newspaper

By Jim Michaels
November 6, 2023 8:38AM EST
Share
Last -30- for Louisville Newspaper
Courtesy louisvilleherald.com

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime local newspaper has closed up shop.

The Louisville Herald which had been in business for 136 years announced on their website that they are no longer producing a virtual newspaper.

A print edition of the paper owned by Frank and Jackie Clapper was shut down in June.

The Local News Initiative at Northwestern University says an average of more than two newspapers per week cease publication.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night
5

Downtown Massillon Bar Remains Closed After Small Fire