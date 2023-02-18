LATEST: DeWine Opening Health Clinic in East Palestine, Reassures on Water, Air

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. About 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Feb. 3. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says the state will provide more medical services to East Palestine.

It’s for those suffering from symptoms they believe are associated with the fires and toxic chemical spills from the Norfolk Southern train derailment from two weeks ago.

The Ohio Department of Health will open a clinic next week in the village, with some staffing being provided by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

DeWine in a briefing Friday said that 500 homes in East Palestine have now been tested, and there’s no sign of any of the chemical contaminants.

Also, 20 portable air monitors are being repositioned around the town, trying to pick up something in the air.

So far, nothing.

And, Governor DeWine reiterated that the municipal water is safe to drink in the village.

The state EPA made that determination Wednesday, but some residents were still expressing concern…

DeWine also said that the plume of unknown contaminants floating down the Ohio River has dissipated to the point that it can no longer be detected.