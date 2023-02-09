LATEST: East Palestine Evacuation Order Lifted

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, right, prepares to meet with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Fire Chief Keith Drabick is at left. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They were the words about 2000 East Palestine residents were looking forward to hearing.

The evacuation order is lifted.

Village Fire Chief Keith Drabick made that announcement at 5:15 Wednesday afternoon.

By law, Fire Chief Keith Drabick makes the final decision on lifting the order, consulting first with the EPA and the Ohio Department of Health.

That follows a full day of air sampling done Tuesday in and near the scene of that massive train derailment that occurred on Friday.

The air sampling was done with static and handheld devices

All the tests indicate the air is safe to breathe.

Any resident wanting their home to be tested first could also make those arrangements.

Well water testing also begins this week, for those interested.