LATEST: East Palestine Residents Want Homes Checked

HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Life isn’t exactly back to normal in East Palestine just yet.

There’s an odor that village leaders say is coming from the creek near the crash site.

But some residents say they are detecting the smell from inside their homes.

Over 300 residents have asked for an indoor air screening.

The Columbiana County EMA is overseeing those screenings which take about a half hour.

They made that available on Wednesday night.

Four teams are working ten-hour days to get the screenings done.