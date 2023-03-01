LATEST: EPA to Reconsider Dioxin Testing Question in East Palestine

Residents from East Palestine and the surrounding area line up to hear activist Erin Brockovich speak at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not a “yes”, but perhaps a “maybe”.

This following a roundtable discussion with East Palestine students, teachers and business owners on Tuesday.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan says he will take the community’s concerns over dioxins to Washington for discussion.

The agency has previously rejected calls for testing for the chemical compounds which are known to cause cancer and reproductive and developmental problems.

Regan also participated in the opening of a “Community Resource Center”, providing EPA information and other resources to residents concerned about the health effects of the train derailment.

And the EPA says they are in the process of setting up a system that notifies a community’s leaders and first responders in advance of any hazardous material on rail cars.

Governor and Fran DeWine are in the East Palestine area on Wednesday.