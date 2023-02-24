LATEST: NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Derailment Cause

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy, right, speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, with Director of the NTSB Office of Railroad Robert Hall, left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An NTSB preliminary report is out on the train derailment in East Palestine.

The board says an overheated wheel bearing on one train car failed, causing the accident.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the crew was notified and was in the process of slowing the train down when the bearing failed.

Homendy stresses that even though we’re calling it an accident, an equipment failure like that should have been spotted sooner.

Another issue that impacted first responders: rail car hazardous materials placards that melted during the resulting fires.