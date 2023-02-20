LATEST: Rail CEO in Town, FEMA Coming, But No Disaster Dec

Booms are placed in a stream that flows through the center of East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Norfolk Southern Railway visited East Palestine on Saturday, expressing his concern for the people of the village, and promising again to make things right.

Alan Shaw apologized, meeting one-on-one with residents impacted by the derailment on February 3.

It’s still not a disaster declaration from FEMA, but they are sending a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team to the village to assist, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Mayor Trent Conaway would like to have seen this happen sooner.

Conaway says he still wants Norfolk Southern to continue the cleanup and continue paying for it.

Both FEMA and the governor say FEMA has been in contact with emergency operations personnel since the accident happened.