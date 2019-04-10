Lawmaker: Ohioans Have God-Given Right To Bear Arms
By Matt Demczyk
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 3:44 PM
(WHBC) – A state lawmaker calling for elimination of concealed carry laws says Ohioans have a “god-given right” to bear arms.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Rep. Ron Hood of Ashville made the claim while appearing before the House Federalism Committee Wednesday morning.

He and co-sponsor, Rep. Tom Brinkman of Cincinnati have introduced House Bill 174, which would allow anyone age 21 or older, not prohibited by federal law from purchasing a handgun, to carry a hidden gun without obtaining training or a permit.

Ohio law now requires those who want to legally carry a hidden handgun to obtain a permit from a county sheriff, pass a criminal background check and complete eight hours of training by a certified instructor.

Ohioans also can openly carry firearms without a permit.

