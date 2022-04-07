      Weather Alert

Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious

Jim Michaels
Apr 7, 2022 @ 5:02am
Ryan Lash (Courtesy GoFundMe)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man from out-of-town lies in a Canton hospital, unconscious for the last week.

This, ever since being knocked to the ground and hitting his head on the sidewalk outside a downtown Canton bar.

36-year-old Ryan Lash is from Westminster Maryland.

It’s not known what might have led up to the assault.

Jail and court records indicate 22-year-old Brandon Cricks of Lawrence Township turned himself in to Canton police on Monday.

He’s charged with felonious assault.

That incident on the sidewalk along Cleveland Avenue near Third Street NW last week.

His sister has set up a GoFundMe account in his name.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
ODOT has BIG Road Projects for Stark County this Spring on Route 62, Route 30 and MORE
Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City's 'Light Up' Event
Car Crashes into Pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton - Gallery of Photos Inside
Canton Light Festival Moves Downtown, Starts Friday Night
Connect With Us Listen To Us On