LIGHT UP DOWNTOWN: CFD Hands Out Cold Weather Gear at Our Studios

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the big events during Light Up Downtown in Canton on Thursday evening is a fireworks display.

The pyrotechnics will be set off at 6:45 from the parking lot of the Renkert Building.

Then after that, in front of the WHBC building at 550 Market Avenue S, Canton firefighters will be passing out new hats, gloves and mittens.

Those have been donated over the last several weeks.