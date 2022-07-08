Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers.

The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77 in Canton say they will miss them all when they close for good on July 17.

Co-owner Bob Wise tells WHBC News that some customers come in nearly every day, and they’ve become friends.

Wise says the combination of having to move the business because of an expiring lease along with the staffing issues all businesses are dealing with was too much.

Lindsey’s has been at that location for nearly 40 years.