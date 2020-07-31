Liquor Control Commission Approves DeWeine’s Request, Alcohol Sales to End at 10
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following an emergency meeting earlier this morning, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has approved Governor Mike DeWine’s request for an order to stop the sale of alcohol at establishments starting at 10 p.m.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors,” DeWine said during his media briefing on Thursday. “Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people – especially the younger crowd.”
DeWine acknowledged that shutting down bars and restaurants again would be a devastating blow to the state’s economy. He says he views this rule as a safe and productive alternative. The rule goes into effect this evening.
Consumption of alcohol must end by 11:00 p.m. Some Ohio cities, such as Columbus, have already implemented rules similar to this. The emergency rule does include restaurants that serve alcohol, but allows any liquor-permitted establishment that sells food to continue serving meals until closing.