Local Municipalities, Townships Issue Snow Parking Bans

A pickup truck is covered in snow at the top of a driveway on Southpointe Drive during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, N.C. Several vehicles were parked on top of steep driveways due to icing. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – As always, significant snow means some local townships and municipalities want vehicles off the streets and roads so the plows can get through.

There are snow parking bans in a number of communities, like Massillon and Canal Fulton as well as Perry, Plain, Lake and Jackson Townships.