Lordstown Motors Turns Out First 2 Endurance Trucks, Many More to Come?

A beta version of the Endurance sits before a test drive during a media tour to the Lordstown Motors complex, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lordstown Motors has manufactured its first two all-electric pickup trucks.

But questions remain about the company’s financial resources to get the former GM plant up to full production.

The company hopes to deliver 50 Endurance models this year and 450 in the first half of 2023.