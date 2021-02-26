      Weather Alert

Lots of Smoke From Early Friday Morning Canton Fire in Vacant House

Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2021 @ 5:27am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A smoky early morning fire in a vacant house in Canton on Friday.

City firefighters say they even had trouble locating the house because of all the smoke along Walnut Avenue NE.

There was heavy fire damage on the second floor and in the attic at the brick home near 10th Street.

They’re looking for the cause, but a back door to the vacant house was wide open.

The house will be boarded up.

There were no injuries.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Police Investigating Rash of Car Windows Smashed
Stark Health: Don't Give Out SS, Credit Card Numbers
Uniontown Pastor Talks Local QAnon Influence on 60 Minutes
UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire