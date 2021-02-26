Lots of Smoke From Early Friday Morning Canton Fire in Vacant House
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A smoky early morning fire in a vacant house in Canton on Friday.
City firefighters say they even had trouble locating the house because of all the smoke along Walnut Avenue NE.
There was heavy fire damage on the second floor and in the attic at the brick home near 10th Street.
They’re looking for the cause, but a back door to the vacant house was wide open.
The house will be boarded up.
There were no injuries.