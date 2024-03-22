Malvern Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Carroll Crash

AUGUSTA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 71-year-old Malvern man is dead after his minivan was struck by an SUV in northern Carroll County Wednesday evening.

Patrick Snow was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The state patrol says the other driver, who is 26, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers say the SUV went left of center on Andora Road in Augusta Township and hit the minivan.

No word on any charges.