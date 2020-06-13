Malvern Teen Killed by Gunfire in Texas
WHBC News
CALDWELL CO., Texas (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Malvern boy is dead.
He was one of two people killed by gunfire in Caldwell County Texas this week.
Landin Robinson and his 18-year-old cousin were found dead along a country road according to the sheriff’s office there.
They were shot several times while riding an ATV.
A 34-year-old Austin Texas man was arrested.
Robinson was set to play football for Malvern High School this fall.
He was visiting family in Texas.