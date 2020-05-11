Man Arrested For Running Casino Inside Home in City of Green
GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man from the city of Green is behind bars on multiple charges following an investigation in regards to illegal gambling an drugs.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that it had received complaints last week about high vehicle and pedestrian traffic at a residence located on Beechnut Drive in the city of Green. After an investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at the home on May 9.
“Inside the residence there were several gaming machines,” said Inspector with the Sheriff’s Office Bill Holland. “At the time of the search warrant there were people in the residence.”
The man running the operation was 37 year old Adam Syed, who told authorities that he was residing in the home that was under investigation. Holland says the gambling machines were not the only illegal thing found inside the residence.
“We also located a firearm, some suspected illegal drugs and some suspected illegal gambling equipment inside the residence,” said Holland.
All of the gambling equipment, money connected with it, along with the drugs and firearm were seized. Syed was arrested for Gambling and Operating a Gaming House and remains in the Summit County Jail.
The Sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident. Holland says they are searching to find possibly more home casino locations in the area that are connected to the one Syed was running.