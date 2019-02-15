Man Charged In Assault On Deputy

(WHBC) – The man accused of setting a Portage County Sheriff’s deputy on fire as the deputy was serving him with a warrant is being held on $1 million bond.

Jay Edward Brannon appeared in court on Friday and was formally charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Authorities were serving felony warrants at a residence on State Route 44 in Rootstown Thursday night when the 45-year-old Brannon allegedly threw a can of ignited liquid at Sgt. James Acklin, striking him.

Acklin’s clothing caught on fire and other officers helped him put the flames out.

Brannon then allegedly charged at other officers and told them to kill him.

He was taken into custody.

Sgt. Acklin suffered burns on about 20 percent of his body, but is expected to recover, according to Sheriff David Doak.