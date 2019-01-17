Man Charged In Crash That Injured Officer
By Matt Demczyk
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:27 AM
(WHBC) – A man accused in a Christmas Eve crash that injured a police officer has been formally charged.

James Marshall, 56, of Cuyahoga Falls is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and drunk driving.

Aggravated vehicular assault is a 3rd degree felony.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall was driving drunk when he crashed into the back of a Macedonia police officer’s cruiser on Interstate 271 on December 24th.

The officer, who was assisting with the stop of a suspected drunk driver when he was hit, was treated at a hospital and released.

Marshall was booked at the Summit County Jail.

