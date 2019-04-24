Man Charged In Fatal Crash

(WHBC) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in March.

Larry Edward McKitrick is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a fourth degree felony.

Investigators say the 45-year-old didn’t stop at a red light at West Main Street and South Lincoln Avenue in Alliance on March 23rd, causing a crash that killed 22-year-old Tate Arick, who was a passenger in McKitrick’s car.

Arick was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The state patrol at the time said alcohol and lack of safety belt use were believed to be factors in the crash.

Court records state McKitrick was driving under suspension at the time of the crash.

His bond was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 1st.