      Weather Alert

Man Heading To Prison For Fatal Rest Stop Altercation

May 21, 2019 @ 11:21am
Summit County Jail

(ONN) – A man found guilty of attacking, running over and killing a man at an interstate rest stop near Akron has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

35-year-old Paul Randall of New York state was sentenced in Summit County court in Akron after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Witnesses say Randall knocked 43-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, to the ground last summer at a rest stop along Interstate 77.

Randall then stole his pickup truck, ran over him and drove away.

State troopers found Randall the next day in southeast Ohio.

Popular Posts
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
23 hours ago
Heavily Traveled Ramps Closing For Repairs
1 day ago
Semi Carrying Feed Crashes On Ramp
4 days ago
Massillon Students Witness, Report On History Being Made
21 hours ago
Woman Hit After Crash On I-77 Has Died
23 hours ago