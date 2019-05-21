Man Heading To Prison For Fatal Rest Stop Altercation
Summit County Jail
(ONN) – A man found guilty of attacking, running over and killing a man at an interstate rest stop near Akron has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
35-year-old Paul Randall of New York state was sentenced in Summit County court in Akron after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Witnesses say Randall knocked 43-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, to the ground last summer at a rest stop along Interstate 77.
Randall then stole his pickup truck, ran over him and drove away.
State troopers found Randall the next day in southeast Ohio.