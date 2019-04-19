Man Killed In Crash With Semi

(WHBC) – A man was killed when he crashed his Corvette into a semi in Green.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the 71-year-old was driving east on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road at around 7:30 Thursday morning when he collided with a tractor-trailer that was turning into a gas station.
The Corvette then struck a Honda Civic.
The driver of the Corvette, a 71-year-old man from Green, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of the semi and the Civic were not injured.
The road was closed for 3 hours as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.
Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.