SUGARCREEK, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the village of Sugarcreek on Thursday afternoon.

The state patrol’s New Philadelphia post says a van was rear-ended by a refuse truck truck on Route 39 near Shetler Road.

The driver of the van 62-year-old William Reinerth Jr of Brunswick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 39 was closed for several hours.