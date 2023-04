CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bank robbery, and a rapid arrest on Thursday.

Less than a half-hour after the Key Bank office in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue S in Canton Township was held up during the noon hour, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested 65-year-old Ricky Hampton of Canton.

They’re charging him with aggravated robbery.

No details on how the holdup went down.

No injuries reported.