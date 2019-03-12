Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape Of Child

(WHBC) – A man is heading to prison after trying to rape a girl he was babysitting and then fleeing from police.

Sage Smerk was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape, felonious assault and failure to comply in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

The 19-year-old from Uniontown left the child home alone and then sped off when police tried to pull him over last October.

Smerk has been designated a Tier 3 sex offender and once released from prison will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.