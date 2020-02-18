Man Sentenced to Life in Prison with No Bail for Fatal Bar Shooting
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Life in prison with no parole. That was the sentence dealt to 26 year old Deny King of Canton for the murder of Jason Calhoun. King shot the 41 year old bar manager at the Brick City Lounge in Canton Township on the evening of June 27. Records show King was involved in a fight inside the bar earlier that night. He attempted to reenter the bar twice after it was cleared out. He then shot Calhoun multiple times after being rejected entry for a third time.