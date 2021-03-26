Marshal’s Task Force Officer Back Home After Shooting
Aaron Thomas (US Marshal Service)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unnamed police officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is back home, after being shot by a man they were trying to arrest Wednesday night.
33-year-old Aaron Thomas was also hit with gunfire.
He remained hospitalized at last check.
The task force went to a Regent Avenue NE home near 17th Street Wednesday afternoon when they say Thomas walked outside and started firing.
Thomas was wanted on aggravated robbery charges out of the state of Virginia.
BCI is investigating.