      Weather Alert

Marshal’s Task Force Officer Back Home After Shooting

Jim Michaels
Mar 26, 2021 @ 5:22am
Aaron Thomas (US Marshal Service)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unnamed police officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is back home, after being shot by a man they were trying to arrest Wednesday night.

33-year-old Aaron Thomas was also hit with gunfire.

He remained hospitalized at last check.

The task force went to a Regent Avenue NE home near 17th Street Wednesday afternoon when they say Thomas walked outside and started firing.

Thomas was wanted on aggravated robbery charges out of the state of Virginia.

BCI is investigating.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Doctor Arrested at Office, Accused of Trying to Kill Wife's Unborn Baby
US Marshals Looking for Suspect in Canton Shooting
Local Man Rearrested in 2019 Drive-Thru Incident
Browns Add DT In Free Agency