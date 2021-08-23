      Weather Alert

Massillon Fire: Fire-Damaged House Taken Down

Jim Michaels
Aug 23, 2021 @ 8:45am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a while on Sunday, but the Massillon Fire Department says a fire-damaged mansion was torn down.

The building was deemed unsafe, especially given its proximity to a neighboring building.

No injuries in that early Sunday morning fire in the 700 block of Lincoln Way East.

There’s no damage estimate or cause on the fire itself.

The two-story brick building that dates back to the 1890s housed the Arnold Lynch Funeral Home for many years.

