Massillon Man Gets Up to 4 Years in Drowning Death of 2-Year-Old

Jim Michaels
Jun 24, 2020 @ 5:06am
Christian Daniels (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is going to prison for up to 4 years after pleading to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl last year.

28-year-old Christian Daniels had initially been charged with murder.

That’s when prosecutors believed Daniels had also abused little Tlaura Dotson, but both sides reportedly agreeing it was a case of neglect.

The youngster drowned at her Canton home on Shorb Avenue NW while in Daniel’s care in May of last year.

He was dating the child’s mother.

