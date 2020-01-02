      Weather Alert

Massillon Man Jailed for Wielding Sword Early New Years Day

Noah Hiles
Jan 2, 2020 @ 5:23pm
WHBC News

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man was jailed during the early hours of New Years day after allegedly wielding a sword during an argument he was having with his neighbor. Police say they arrested the 43 year old man around 2:30 AM. Jail records show the man swung the sword at his neighbor and his vehicle at some point during the argument. He was jailed on a misdemeanor charge but was released hours later after posting bond. No one was reported injured from the incident.

