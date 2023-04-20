Massillon Offers Home Exterior Renovation Grant Program

In this May 19, 2011 photo, roofers tile a new home under construction at a site in Bridgeville, Pa. Builders began work on more home-remodeling projects in May. But the increase barely lifted construction spending above its lowest level in more than a decade, a sign that the industry is too weak to provide a boost to the economy. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon is partnering with a Canton non-profit, offering a grant program for residents who want to fix up the outside of their homes.

The Exterior Renovation Grant Program will cover 20-percent of the cost of such renovations in low-to-moderate income areas of the city.

10-percent will be coming back to those living outside that income area.

Rebates are being offered and there are maximums.

Here are a few details from the city:

Residents within the City’s low-to-moderate income target area are eligible for up to 20% rebate, not to exceed $4,000.00, on completed and approved qualifying projects.

Residents outside the City’s low-to-moderate income target area are eligible for up to 10% rebate, not to exceed $2,000.00, on completed and approved qualifying projects.

They are being offered by Community Building Partnership of Canton.