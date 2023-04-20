Massillon Offers Home Exterior Renovation Grant Program
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon is partnering with a Canton non-profit, offering a grant program for residents who want to fix up the outside of their homes.
The Exterior Renovation Grant Program will cover 20-percent of the cost of such renovations in low-to-moderate income areas of the city.
10-percent will be coming back to those living outside that income area.
Rebates are being offered and there are maximums.
Here are a few details from the city:
Residents within the City’s low-to-moderate income target area are eligible for up to 20% rebate, not to exceed $4,000.00, on completed and approved qualifying projects.
Residents outside the City’s low-to-moderate income target area are eligible for up to 10% rebate, not to exceed $2,000.00, on completed and approved qualifying projects.
They are being offered by Community Building Partnership of Canton.