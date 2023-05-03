Massillon PD Investigating Baby Death

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police and the county coroner’s office are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy.

city police and fire responded to an address around 50 State Avenue NW between First Street NW and Route 21 last Friday evening.

The infant was reported to be unresponsive.

Massillon first responders were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is being performed in Cleveland.