Massillon Police Identify Dead Man Found by Train Tracks
WHBC News
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earlier this week a dead man was found along the railroad tracks of the former railroad depot off of Erie Street in Massillon.
Authorities have identified the man as 50 year old Marcus Hill. Police tell WHBC News that they are still seeking his next of kin and have tried all avenues. Hill was spotted by a train engineer on Monday afternoon.
Despite an autopsy being done, his cause of death remains undetermined. Anyone with information on Hill is encouraged to contact the Massillon Police Department.