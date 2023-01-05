Massillon Teen Sentenced on Sex Charges

Courtesy Massillon police

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old student at Massillon’s Washington High School was given a suspended jail sentence and must be evaluated by a behavioral health provider.

He has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor ‘unlawful sexual conduct with a minor’.

He’s accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at the school and a 13-year-old at a city park, according to court records.

The young man who was 18 at the time of the crimes could have gotten six months in jail.

He must be on good behavior for the next two years.

The incidents occurred earlier this year.