Matthews: President’s Lack of Action ‘Indefensible’

Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, testified as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County native Sarah Matthews testified at the Thursday night public hearing on the January 6 Capitol riot.

She spoke about the hours it took to convince the president to call off the rioters.

She called the president’s inaction “indefensible”.

She says she felt a bit of relief with the president’s message calling off the rioters, though saying she was disappointed that the message started with a reference to the “stolen election”.

The hearing focused on the 187 minutes it took for the president to respond to the rioters.

Matthews had worked for the Trump campaign, and was hired to the press corps in June of 2020.

She’s a 2013 Hoover High grad who also graduated from Kent State University with a public relations degree.