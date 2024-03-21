News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mayor: Canton Offering Interior Renovation Program to Businesses

By Jim Michaels
March 21, 2024 6:55AM EDT
Share
Mayor: Canton Offering Interior Renovation Program to Businesses
Canton Mayor Bill Sherer (Courtesy mayor’s office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following on the success of the storefront renovation program in Canton, the city is now offering to assist businesses on any main thoroughfare with remodeling.

It’s the city’s Interior Renovation Program.

Successful businesses will be able to recoup 50-percent of remodeling costs like lighting, flooring and even ADA compliance, if the cost to the city remains under $25,000.

Here’s a link to the application.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
4

Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses - Locations Listed HERE
5

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses