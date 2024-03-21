Mayor: Canton Offering Interior Renovation Program to Businesses

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following on the success of the storefront renovation program in Canton, the city is now offering to assist businesses on any main thoroughfare with remodeling.

It’s the city’s Interior Renovation Program.

Successful businesses will be able to recoup 50-percent of remodeling costs like lighting, flooring and even ADA compliance, if the cost to the city remains under $25,000.

Here’s a link to the application.