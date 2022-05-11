Mayor: Chief Gabbard to Address Council on Deadly Teen Violence
Canton Police Chief John Gabbard is sworn in as chief of the department By Mayor Tom Bernabei on April 18, 2022, as his famil;y looks on. (Courtesy Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said at his swearing-in a few weeks ago that the department would be addressing the increase in violence perpetrated by teens.
Now Mayor Tom Bernabei says the chief will be addressing city council in two weeks about the increase in violent crime.
Five teenagers have been charged in connection with five of the last six homicides in the city.
No arrests have been made in the most recent homicide from Sunday afternoon.