Mayor: City Has Offer to Purchase Former Nationwide Building
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local businessman wants to purchase the former Nationwide Insurance regional office building on Market Avenue N in Canton.
And City council could approve a purchase agreement in less than two weeks.
Chris Maggiore who owns the Jerzees restaurants and other commercial real estate has made an offer, according to Mayor Tom Bernabei.
Bernabei on Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC AM radio says Maggiore envisions multiple uses for the building, like downstairs parking and upstairs offices.
Maggiore is offering $1.3 million.
The city paid $1.25 million to the Downtown Canton Land Bank last year, taking control of the large two-story structure.