Mayor: Shooting Death of Toddler is ‘Tragic’, Offers Prayers for Family
FILE - Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The shooting death of 22-month-old Brandon Owens may have been an accident, but Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says it was preventable.
He says weapons must be secured so kids can’t get to them.
Mayor Bernabei says the city is mourning for Brandon, and he prays that the family will get the support they need to get through this horrible time.
He recalls the similar shooting death of 6-year-old King Pleasant back in September of last year.