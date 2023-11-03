McKinley Football Pizza Lawsuits Settled

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Much of the legal mess that followed the pizza-eating incident at McKinley High School two and a half years ago has been cleaned up.

The Repository says the Canton City School District will pay the impacted student-athlete and his parents $125,000.

Local and federal lawsuits were filed.

The only remaining lawsuit is the defamation suit filed by six former football coaches.

The then-17-year-old student had said he was forced to eat pizza with meat on it, violating his religious beliefs.

This, as the rest of the team stood around him and worked out.

The coaches at the time said they were disciplining him for his off-the field behavior.

They say he did not have to consume the meat.