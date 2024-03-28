News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Measure of Justice for Family of George ‘Geo’ Jensen

By Jim Michaels
March 28, 2024 9:05AM EDT
George Jensen (Courtesy Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Columbus man escapes a murder rap in the road rage shooting death of an Akron man last May.

But 31-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury Wednesday in the shooting on I-76 in Norton that took the life of 40-year-old George Jensen.

There was an admission even by prosecutors that the two men had engaged in aggressive driving before Kinard pulled up alongside Jensen.

He stuck his hand out the window with a gun, and fired about eight times.

Dacarrei Kinard (Courtesy Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)
The family says without “Geo”, they “will never be the same”.

In a statement they called him a “gentle soul”.

Kinard will be sentenced in about two weeks.

