Measure of Justice for Family of George ‘Geo’ Jensen

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Columbus man escapes a murder rap in the road rage shooting death of an Akron man last May.

But 31-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury Wednesday in the shooting on I-76 in Norton that took the life of 40-year-old George Jensen.

There was an admission even by prosecutors that the two men had engaged in aggressive driving before Kinard pulled up alongside Jensen.

He stuck his hand out the window with a gun, and fired about eight times.

The family says without “Geo”, they “will never be the same”.

In a statement they called him a “gentle soul”.

Kinard will be sentenced in about two weeks.