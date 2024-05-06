Minor Injuries in Crash Involving Fire Tanker Truck and Semi

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning from a collision between a tanker truck with the East Sparta Fire Department and a tractor trailer rig.

That accident on Faircrest Street SW at I-77 in Canton.

The rig ended up on its side.

The two firefighters and the semi driver were taken to the hospital, but the Canton Fire Department says their injuries were minor.

The fire truck was enroute to a fire call at PSC Metals on Varley Avenue SW in Canton Township.

Fire involving a vehicle being cut up was quickly extinguished.