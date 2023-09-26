News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mixed Verdict Out of Ethan Liming Trial

By Jim Michaels
September 26, 2023 8:30AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mixed verdict in the Ethan Liming trial of two brothers in Akron.

21-year-old DeShawn Stafford was found guilty of aggravated assault Monday in the death of the 17-year-old.

The jury deadlocked on the involuntary manslaughter charge.

20-year-old Tyler Stafford was found guilty of misdemeanor assault.

The jury deliberated for three days.

Liming came to the defense of his friends who had fired a gel gun at the Staffords and others on a basketball court, leading to a fight.

Liming was knocked to the ground by DeShawn Stafford, according to prosecutors, hitting his head and suffering a fatal injury.

