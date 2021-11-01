      Weather Alert

MONDAY UPDATE: 2400+ New Cases

Jim Michaels
Nov 1, 2021 @ 2:32pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 2400 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

113 of those cases were out of Stark County.

Active hospitalizations have fallen below 2400.

Here are your Monday numbers:

Mon Nov 1
Ohio: 1,547,788 cases (+2461)
Stark: 47,644 cases (+113)
Across Ohio: current hospitalizations 2334

