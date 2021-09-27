MONDAY UPDATE: Lowest Daily Case Number in Ohio in 4 Weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in four weeks on Monday.
The daily number was 3,681 cases.
Stark County had 155 of those new cases.
The current statewide hospitalization figure continues to be right around the 3700 mark.
It’s been there for about a week.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Sept 27
Ohio: 1,393,696 cases (+3681)
Stark: 42,505 cases (+155)
Across Ohio: 3,734 active hospitalizations