Moore on Trial Again for Murder of Alliance Teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The retrial of a Lexington Township man in connection with the 2009 killing of an Alliance teen is underway in Mahoning County.

53-year-old Robert Moore is charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White.

Her body has never been found.

White was last seen leaving Moore’s then-Smith Township home.

He was later observed with blood and mud on his clothing.

The jury deadlocked on the murder charge nearly two years ago.

He was acquitting of aggravated murder.

