Moore to be Retried in Teen’s Disappearance, Death in 2009

Explosion at Timken Steel Sends 3 to Hospital

By Jim Michaels
July 27, 2022 4:46AM EDT
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man will be retried in the disappearance and death of a Smith Township teen over 13 years ago.

Mahoning County prosecutors say they will put 52-year-old Robert Moore back in the defendant’s chair after the jury deadlocked in the first trial a few months back.

That’s even though the same jury acquitting him of aggravated murder

The judge has set a trial date for January of 2023.

Moore is charged with murder now in the June 2009 killing of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White.

Her remains have never been found.

Prosecutors say Moore left his then-Smith Township home with White and came back without her, covered in blood and mud.

