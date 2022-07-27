Moore to be Retried in Teen’s Disappearance, Death in 2009
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man will be retried in the disappearance and death of a Smith Township teen over 13 years ago.
Mahoning County prosecutors say they will put 52-year-old Robert Moore back in the defendant’s chair after the jury deadlocked in the first trial a few months back.
That’s even though the same jury acquitting him of aggravated murder
The judge has set a trial date for January of 2023.
Moore is charged with murder now in the June 2009 killing of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White.
Her remains have never been found.
Prosecutors say Moore left his then-Smith Township home with White and came back without her, covered in blood and mud.