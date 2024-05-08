More Ohio Tornadoes in East Central, Northwest Parts of State

A clothing store in downtown Sulphur, Okla., is left without a wall on Monday, April 29, 2024, after a tornado plowed through the rural Oklahoma community and left wide destruction throughout downtown. (AP Photo/Graham Lee Brewer)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania and SYRACUSE, Indiana (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More tornadoes in Ohio during the night Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service says it will be checking out damage in Jefferson, Muskingum and Coshocton Counties.

Houses and barns were damaged in Jefferson County.

In northwest Ohio, the northern Indiana off of the weather service says a number of funnel clouds were spotted with some damage in Paulding and Putnam Counties, south of Defiance.

That damage will be checked out on Wednesday, as well as devastating damage in southwestern Michigan.

A FedEx facility was heavily damaged in Portage Michigan near Kalamazoo.

Before Tuesday night, Ohio had confirmed 43 tornadoes for the year.